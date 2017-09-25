Consensus forming over Burlington waterfront development plans

One theme seems to be emerging from public reaction to a proposed high-rise hotel and condo development along Burlington’s downtown Waterfront.

According to Ward 2 Coun. Marianne Meed Ward, residents have made it clear they want “more green space as part of the redevelopment and they want any building scaled back from the lake and back from Spencer Smith Park.”

The property is on Lakeshore Road at the foot of Brant Street beside Spencer Smith Park and is currently the site of the Burlington Waterfront Hotel.

It’s owned by Burlington 2020 Lakeshore Inc., which is proposing to build two towers between 14 and 25 storeys high connected by a privately owned but publicly accessible corridor of green space in between.

Coun. Ward said she is certain that changes will have to be made to those plans to get council approval.

She points the current city plan that restricts any building on the site to eight storeys and she said residents don’t just want access to the shoreline, they want to make sure the view of the waterfront isn’t blocked.

“People are really concerned that what we’re going to end up with is a canyon of towers on Lakeshore Road and not see the lake,” Ward said.

She said she’d like the buildings be built to the east side of the site, closest to the Bridgewater, in order to maximize the amount of green space to the west, which neighbours Spencer Smith Park.

The city is currently in the midst of study to help guide the property owner in any redevelopment plans.

Two public workshops were held at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 14 to present to residents the findings of an online survey held in August on three potential development concepts for the area.

The full presentation can be seen here.

Staff will be presenting their report with recommendations to council in November.