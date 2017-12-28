Men to join women and wear all black to Golden Globes 2018 ceremony

Hollywood men are joining in the Golden Globes silent protest by wearing black alongside their female counterparts, confirmed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s stylist.

A few dozen celebrities have stated that they’ll be wearing black on the red carpet in solidarity against the ongoing sexual harassment and assault scandal in Tinseltown.

Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who works with Johnson, Tom Hiddleston and Garrett Hedlund, among others, posted on Instagram that all of her male clients will be joining in on the movement.

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…” reads the caption.

“Yes we will,” wrote Johnson in the comments.

Ever since early October, when disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was first accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women, Hollywood has been reeling. The endless list of men accused of sexual abuse — ranging from high-level executives to Oscar-winning actors — coupled with the apparent inequality in the industry, has inspired celebrity women to come up with a way to acknowledge the issues in a way that’s visible to the audience.

In years past, celebrities on the red carpet have donned ribbons and buttons to highlight or support a specific cause, but their plan for the awards ceremony (and preceding red carpet) is to all wear black. The reds, yellows and other bright colours of the past few ceremonies may be but a memory.

Female presenters and attendees alike are planning on wearing all black; so far, sources say, at least 30 women and a handful of men are on-board. As of this writing, there is no word on whether it’ll expand to other awards shows this season.

Some people in the industry, including #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign, have criticized the actors planning to wear black, saying it’s not much of a statement; indeed, many people who walk the red carpet already wear black.

This is interesting because women often wear black anyway (see the pics?). You know what would REALLY be a protest? Not going. No women on the red carpet as far as the eye can see. THAT would be a statement. https://t.co/TeBeqafaQg — April (@ReignOfApril) December 16, 2017

Reign suggests there are other forms of protest, including not attending the ceremony at all or choosing not to work with those accused of sexual misconduct, for example. She views the “wearing black” option a mere surface-level move.

The Screen Actor’s Guild announced that all presenters of SAG Awards at this year’s ceremony will be female.



With all the tumult in the movie industry, this year’s awards season is shaping up to be a doozy.

The 2018 Golden Globes take place on Jan. 7, 2018.