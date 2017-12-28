Mariah Carey returning to Times Square for New Year’s Eve after 2016 onstage gaffe

Mariah Carey will look to redeem herself after a catastrophic and headline-grabbing performance at ABC’s 2016-2017 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show.

Carey will make a “redemptive” performance at this year’s event. Her production this time is expected to be similar to her Las Vegas residency with a full band and dancers.

Last year, the All I Want For Christmas is You singer suffered a major technical malfunction onstage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Carey cut her performance short and had social media in a frenzy.

Dick Clark Productions asked Carey to return for the upcoming performance and she agreed without hesitation.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music,” said Carey and Dick Clark Productions in a joint statement.

Other performances set for the show include: Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and a remote appearance from Britney Spears at her Piece Of Me show in Las Vegas.

Last year, after a flawless performance of Auld Lang Syne, everything went downhill for Carey.

Carey’s mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks. Telling the revellers jammed into Times Square that there had not been a sound check for her hit song Emotions, she lamented that “we’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is.”

“Let the audience sing,” she decided as she paced the stage. “I’m trying to be a good sport here,” she said, adding her own sarcastic review of the performance. “That was … amazing.”

The next song, We Belong Together, went no better. At times, she lowered the microphone from her mouth and the music, vocals and all, kept playing, making it clear she was lip-synching.

You can relive last year’s debacle in the videos, above.

— With files from The Associated Press