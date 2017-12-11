2018 Golden Globe nominations: The TV and movie nominees are…

The Golden Globe Awards 2018 nominees were announced on Monday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in film and TV, split into the genres of comedy (or musical) and drama.

Actors Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone announced the nominees at 5:15 a.m. PT/8:15 a.m. ET.

Seth Meyers is set to host the Golden Globes ceremony, which will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

The full list of nominees is below, and will be updated as the nominations ceremony goes on.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Blackish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Allison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl