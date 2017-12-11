Entertainment
December 11, 2017 8:12 am
Updated: December 11, 2017 8:37 am

2018 Golden Globe nominations: The TV and movie nominees are…

By Senior National Online Reporter, Entertainment  Global News

A close-up of the Golden Globe statuettes in Los Angeles, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
The Golden Globe Awards 2018 nominees were announced on Monday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in film and TV, split into the genres of comedy (or musical) and drama.

Actors Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone announced the nominees at 5:15 a.m. PT/8:15 a.m. ET.

Seth Meyers is set to host the Golden Globes ceremony, which will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

The full list of nominees is below, and will be updated as the nominations ceremony goes on.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Best Foreign Film

A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

Best Television Series (Drama)

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Blackish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl

