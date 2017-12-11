2018 Golden Globe nominations: The TV and movie nominees are…

The Golden Globe Awards 2018 nominees were announced on Monday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Golden Globes honour the year’s best in film and TV, split into the genres of comedy (or musical) and drama.
Actors Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone announced the nominees at 5:15 a.m. PT/8:15 a.m. ET.
Seth Meyers is set to host the Golden Globes ceremony, which will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
The full list of nominees is below, and will be updated as the nominations ceremony goes on.
—
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Blackish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.