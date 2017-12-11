Stolen Hamilton school bus recovered

The search for a school bus that was stolen in Hamilton last week is over.
Hamilton Police confirm that the Attridge bus, which was taken from a compound on Rennie Street on Friday, has been recovered, unoccupied.
Police add that their investigation continues.
READ MORE: Hamilton police searching for stolen school bus
Police have said that the stolen bus was involved in several “incidents” throughout the city over the weekend.
At one point, the driver filled up at a local gas station and then left without paying.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.