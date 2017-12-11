Crime
December 11, 2017 2:43 pm

Stolen Hamilton school bus recovered

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police are searching for this stolen school bus and the suspect pictured.

Hamilton Police Service
The search for a school bus that was stolen in Hamilton last week is over.

Hamilton Police confirm that the Attridge bus, which was taken from a compound on Rennie Street on Friday, has been recovered, unoccupied.

Police add that their investigation continues.

READ MORE: Hamilton police searching for stolen school bus

Police have said that the stolen bus was involved in several “incidents” throughout the city over the weekend.

At one point, the driver filled up at a local gas station and then left without paying.

