Stolen Hamilton school bus recovered

The search for a school bus that was stolen in Hamilton last week is over.

Hamilton Police have recovered the stolen Attridge Bus,unoccupied . The BEAR Unit continues to investigate. Thanks to all who had eyes out their for us. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/UGUtf7kkyk — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 11, 2017

Hamilton Police confirm that the Attridge bus, which was taken from a compound on Rennie Street on Friday, has been recovered, unoccupied.

Police add that their investigation continues.

Police have said that the stolen bus was involved in several “incidents” throughout the city over the weekend.

At one point, the driver filled up at a local gas station and then left without paying.