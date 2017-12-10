Hamilton police searching for stolen school bus

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s help to find a stolen school bus.

Police say the investigation began on Friday when the bus was stolen from the Attridge Transportation compound at 465 Rennie Street.

Since then, police say the bus been involved in several incidents throughout the city.

It is described as a short style bus with Attridge written on the side with the bus number 840.

The suspect seen driving the bus is described as a man wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, a bomber style jacket with a hood, dark pants with a light coloured stripe down the sides of the legs and running shoes.

Police are warning the public not to approach the bus or the suspect but urge anyone who sees either to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Division 20 Staff Sergeant Office at 905-546-2963 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.