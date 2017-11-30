U.S. tourist who climbed Lions Gate Bridge handed conditional sentence

One of two U.S. tourists who caused a massive traffic jam by climbing to the top of the Lions Gate Bridge in search of a photo op has been sentenced.

Zachary Burke, 23, from California and 26-year-old Andrew Valentine from Washington were arrested for the stunt in July and charged with mischief.

The pair were caught after a motorist called 911 when they saw a man with a headlamp and backpack climb over a railing on the bridge and begin climbing the guy wires.

Police were called to the scene and high-angle rescue specialists with the Emergency Response Team were tasked with searching the bridge’s enclosed pathways and guy-wire systems.

The men were eventually released after leaving their camera equipment as a form of bail.

At the time, Vancouver police said the actions impacted motorists on both sides of the bridge, as well as people travelling to and from Burnaby, with Chief Adam Palmer calling it “a pretty selfish stunt to do” just to get a good photo.

“I understand that people want to do thrill-seeking events and no one’s opposed to that, but not on public infrastructure,” Palmer said.

Burke pleaded guilty to the mischief charge last week, and has been handed a conditional discharge.

Valentine’s case is scheduled to be heard on Jan. 8.