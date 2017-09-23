Ticats win nailbiter against Lions in B.C.

The Tiger-Cats playoff push got a huge boost Friday night as Hamilton held off the B.C. Lions 24-23 in Vancouver.

After missing his first two field goal attempts Sergio Castillo hit his next three, including a 50 yarder with 10 seconds left in the game, to give the Cats their first win in B.C. since 2011.

The win not only snapped 3-9 Hamilton’s four game losing skid against the Lions it pushed the Tiger-Cats into a third place tie with the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division.

View link »

Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli completed 23-of-35 passes for 226 yards and tossed touchdowns to Brandon Banks and Luke Tasker while recently signed running back Alex Green ran the ball 13 times for 140 yards in his CFL debut.

It was Green’s first professional football game since 2014.

@rickzamperin player of the game is Alex Green. Terrific performance in his debut contest. Honourable mention is Sergio Castillo. Story continues below — Michael Willoughby (@Mikestro20) September 23, 2017

Ty Long connected on five field goals for the Lions, including a 20 yard kick that gave B.C. a 23-21 lead with 1:57 to play.

Lions quarterback Jonathon Jennings ran in the only touchdown for B.C. from three yards out and completed 22-of-33 pass attempts for 345 yards.

READ MORE: Andy Fantuz signs practice roster agreement with Ticats

With the loss, 6-7 B.C. is the lone team in the West Division that is under .500 and in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 1996.

CLICK HERE for the game stats.

Hamilton returns home next Saturday, September 30 when they entertain the 5-7 Toronto Argonauts.