Canadian teams look to end Stanley Cup drought as NHL playoffs begin

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The NHL playoffs are set to begin Saturday, with three Canadian teams hoping to end the country’s 33-year Stanley Cup drought.

The Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers are all in the post-season, with fans across the country looking for a long-awaited championship run.

In Ottawa, excitement is building as the Senators prepare for the first round.

“I’m really excited. I think Sens fans show up every time they are in the playoffs, but I’m a lifelong Sens guy,” one fan told Global. “I hope we do better than last year, obviously, but it should be fun to watch.”

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The Senators face a difficult opening matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

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Montreal is also generating optimism among fans, with some suggesting the Canadiens could offer Canada its best chance at ending the drought. The last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup was Montreal in 1993.

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“They have great elements throughout the team, great goaltending lately,” said one fan. “They’re a fun team to watch.”

In Edmonton, the Oilers are once again in contention after coming close to winning the Stanley Cup in recent years. The team, led by captain Connor McDavid, is aiming to build on those deep playoff runs.

“I can’t fathom the amount of heartbreak that that poor guy has felt in the past two years — two Stanley Cup final losses,” said Quinn Phillips, co-host of The Bits Podcast.

Beyond the teams themselves, the playoffs are expected to bring a boost to bars and restaurants, particularly if a Canadian team advances to the later rounds.

“Second, third round… that’s when things get really great,” said Ernie Tsu of the Alberta Hospitality Association.

With only three Canadian teams in the playoffs, fans in other cities will be watching closely and likely cheering for a team outside their home market.

For many, the hope remains the same — that this year, a Canadian team will finally bring the Stanley Cup back north of the border.