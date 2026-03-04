Trina Hunt’s husband’s trial won’t start until October 2027

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Port Moody, B.C., woman who disappeared more than five years ago is wondering if there will ever be any justice in her case.

Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department on Jan. 18, 2021.

Her body was found on March 29, 2021 near Hope, south of Silver Creek.

On Feb. 4, 2025, her husband, Iain Hunt, was charged with one count of indignity to human remains by allegedly disposing of her body in the woods at or near Port Moody and Hope on Jan. 16, two days before he reported his wife missing.

No one has been charged in her death and the cause of her death remains a mystery.

Iain Hunt has made dozens of court appearances since, with the trial continuously pushed back.

Global News has now learned that Iain Hunt’s trial will not take place until October 2027.

“I think at a certain point I stopped counting,” Stephanie Ibbott, Trina Hunt’s cousin-in-law, said on Wednesday.

“I just stopped believing that anything would happen. We travel to the mainland from the island for all of these, just to find out at the last minute it’s been cancelled, so you almost start to give up hope and certainly with the trial date being so far away, it makes the whole situation feel very hopeless that there will ever be justice.”

Iain Hunt had no comment to Global News when he was reached on Wednesday.