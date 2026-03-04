Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trina Hunt’s husband’s trial won’t start until October 2027

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 8:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Iain Hunt’s trial scheduled for October 2027'
Iain Hunt’s trial scheduled for October 2027
Trina Hunt disappeared from her Port Moody home more than five years ago and despite the discovery of her remains, no one has been charged with her death. As Kristen Robinson reports, the only person charged in connection to the case is her husband -- who won't appear in court for another year and a half.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of a Port Moody, B.C., woman who disappeared more than five years ago is wondering if there will ever be any justice in her case.

Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing to the Port Moody Police Department on Jan. 18, 2021.

Her body was found on March 29, 2021 near Hope, south of Silver Creek.

On Feb. 4, 2025, her husband, Iain Hunt, was charged with one count of indignity to human remains by allegedly disposing of her body in the woods at or near Port Moody and Hope on Jan. 16, two days before he reported his wife missing.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No one has been charged in her death and the cause of her death remains a mystery.

Iain Hunt has made dozens of court appearances since, with the trial continuously pushed back.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has now learned that Iain Hunt’s trial will not take place until October 2027.

Click to play video: 'Husband of Trina Hunt charged with indignity to human remains'
Husband of Trina Hunt charged with indignity to human remains
Trending Now

“I think at a certain point I stopped counting,” Stephanie Ibbott, Trina Hunt’s cousin-in-law, said on Wednesday.

“I just stopped believing that anything would happen. We travel to the mainland from the island for all of these, just to find out at the last minute it’s been cancelled, so you almost start to give up hope and certainly with the trial date being so far away, it makes the whole situation feel very hopeless that there will ever be justice.”

Iain Hunt had no comment to Global News when he was reached on Wednesday.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices