Protestors install Virginia Giuffre memorial plaques in Buckingham Palace garden

Send this page to someone via email

Activists from the group Everyone Hates Elon installed memorial plaques to Virginia Giuffre — one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known victims — in the exterior gardens of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, as part of a protest calling for justice for those abused by the former financier.

An unofficial sign was also pasted on the walled gates of one of the parks surrounding the Royal Family’s London residence, which read, “In honour of Virginia Giuffre, whose campaigning exposed sexual abuse by powerful men like Jeffrey Epstein and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Story continues below advertisement

It also “renamed” the area as the Virginia Giuffre Memorial Garden.

“Her bravery and determination brought the truth to light. May she be remembered long after her abusers are forgotten.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Giuffre, who was raised in Florida but lived in Australia with her three children and husband up until her death, became an advocate for sex trafficking survivors after emerging as a central figure in Epstein’s prolonged downfall.

She died by suicide in April 2025, months before her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, was published. The book detailed years of alleged abuse by Epstein and a catalogue of his high-powered associates, including Mountbatten-Windsor. Giuffre accused the former prince of forcing her into sex at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime Epstein associate, when she was 17.

Story continues below advertisement

In a 2021 lawsuit filed in New York, Giuffre said the alleged assault was organized by Epstein, who she claimed trafficked her to Mountbatten-Windsor on several occasions.

She also accused Mountbatten-Windsor of abusing her at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The two reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022 for an unspecified amount. Before the agreement was reached, Mountbatten-Windsor renounced his military titles and patronages, returning them to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He was later stripped of his remaining titles by his brother King Charles III. He was arrested in February on charges of misconduct in public office regarding confidential trade secrets he is accused of sharing with Epstein in 2010.

Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with his friendship with Epstein and has also denied Giuffre’s accusations.

Everybody Hates Elon tagged the Royal Family in the caption of its post, writing, “Shame on you @theroyalfamily if they don’t keep this new memorial we’ve placed in Buckingham Palace gardens.”

“Andrew, and the whole world, should be made to remember Virginia’s bravery forever. Justice for all Epstein survivors.”

The group is responsible for a number of Epstein-related protests, including hanging a photograph of Mountbatten-Windsor leaving a Norfolk police station after his February arrest in the Louvre.

Story continues below advertisement

In September 2025, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K., the group displayed a giant photograph of Trump and Epstein outside Windsor Castle and later projected massive images and a video of Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor onto its exterior walls.

Last June, ahead of tech billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Venetian wedding to Lauren Sánchez, the group unfurled a huge banner in Piazza San Marco that said, “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax,” and included a picture of Bezos, his head thrown back and his mouth wide open in laughter.

The plaques of Giuffre were removed by a gardener, according to a video obtained by the U.K. publication Metro.