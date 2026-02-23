Activists hang photo of former prince Andrew in the Louvre

Send this page to someone via email

A British activist organization hung a photo at the Louvre of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly known as Prince Andrew) taken after his arrest last week.

The political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon placed the Reuters photo of the former prince — showing him looking frazzled and shocked as he slouches in the back seat of a Range Rover — on a wall of the Parisian gallery on Sunday. The photographer of the now-infamous picture is Phil Noble.

The protest group shared a video on Instagram of the process, showing someone affixing the framed image to the wall. It remained on the wall of the Louvre for approximately one hour before being taken down, reports ITV News.

Underneath the photo was a plaque, which read “He’s Sweating Now,” a reference to a statement made by Mountbatten-Windsor during an interview with British journalist Emily Maitliss in 2019, in which he said Virginia Giuffre‘s claims that he was sweaty while dancing with her at a London club were false because he had a condition that temporarily stopped him from perspiring.

Story continues below advertisement

Giuffre, one of the most outspoken victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, said she was trafficked by the late financier to Mountbatten-Windsor and forced to have sex with him when she was 17. The former prince denies any criminal wrongdoing, but in 2022, he settled a lawsuit with the late mother of three, reportedly for an estimated £10 million or more.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025.

The snapshot, plastered across the front pages of British newspapers last week, showed the aftermath of Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on Thursday, his 66th birthday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office and spent 11 hours at Aylsham police station in the eastern English county of Norfolk.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone Hates Elon regularly targets wealthy, high-profile individuals via rousing public stunts. In September, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump‘s state visit to the U.K., the group displayed a giant photograph of Trump and Epstein outside Windsor Castle and later projected massive images and a video of Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor onto its exterior walls.

Last June, ahead of tech-billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Venetian wedding to Lauren Sánchez, the group unfurled a huge banner in Piazza San Marco that said, “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax,” and included a picture of Bezos, his head thrown back and his mouth wide open in laughter.

Story continues below advertisement

Mountbatten-Windsor’s ties to Epstein forced him to step down from his royal duties in 2019. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his royal duties in 2022.

In October 2025, King Charles III removed his brother’s designation as the Duke of York and his remaining titles. Shortly after, it was confirmed that Mountbatten-Windsor would no longer be referred to as a prince or His Royal Highness, but as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Calls to remove Andrew from the royal line of succession emerged last week, with several British politicians and government officials signalling support for legislation to remove him, which, to pass, would require the agreement of the 15 Commonwealth members, of which King Charles is the head of state, including Canada.

Mountbatten-Windsor currently sits eighth in line to the throne behind his nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their respective children.

His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are ninth and 12th in line, respectively.

The Louvre said it would not be commenting on the Mountbatten-Windsor photo incident, according to multiple British outlets.