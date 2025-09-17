4 arrested after projections of Trump, Epstein appear on Windsor Castle wall

Four men were arrested on Tuesday after a series of images of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew were projected onto the external walls of Windsor Castle ahead of the U.S. president’s state visit to the U.K.
Police said in a statement that the men were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an “unauthorised projection” at Windsor Castle, which was described by authorities as a “public stunt.”
A 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London all remain in custody, Thames Valley Police said.
“We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously,” Chief Supt. Felicity Parker stated.
“Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection.
“We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”
The group Led By Donkeys, which appears to have orchestrated the move based on posts on its Instagram account, shared a video of the projections accompanied by a voiceover detailing the timeline of Trump’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.
An image of a note that Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein on his 50th birthday — which the president denies ever penning or signing — was also projected onto the side of the castle.
The president, who touched down in the U.K. on Tuesday night, arrived at the royal residence on Wednesday morning, where King Charles III greeted him as part of a formal procession.
Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Trump’s wife, Melania, were also present during the proceedings.
Earlier on Tuesday, protesters belonging to the group Everyone Hates Elon unfurled a massive blown-up photograph of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle.
The group responsible for the Windsor Castle stunt was also behind the projection of the word “Heil” with a still of Elon Musk making a controversial Nazi-style gesture in front of the word Tesla at one of the car manufacturer’s German factories in January.
— With files from Reuters
