Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

4 arrested after projections of Trump, Epstein appear on Windsor Castle wall

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 9:49 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump in UK: What to expect from 2nd state visit'
Trump in UK: What to expect from 2nd state visit
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Windsor on Wednesday for his second state visit to the UK. The Republican leader was greeted by members of the Royal family and treated to royal procession before a planned bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. Trump and Starmer are expected to discuss a myriad of political issues. Redmon Shannon reports from Windsor, England.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Four men were arrested on Tuesday after a series of images of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew were projected onto the external walls of Windsor Castle ahead of the U.S. president’s state visit to the U.K.

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys project an image of Prince Andrew and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle as US President Trump's second state visit to the UK begins on 16th September 2025 in Windsor, United Kingdom. View image in full screen
Political campaign group Led By Donkeys projects an image of Prince Andrew and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle as U.S. President Trump’s second state visit to the U.K. begins on Sept. 16, 2025 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Mark Kerrison / Getty Images

Police said in a statement that the men were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an “unauthorised projection” at Windsor Castle, which was described by authorities as a “public stunt.”

Story continues below advertisement

A 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London all remain in custody, Thames Valley Police said.

“We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously,” Chief Supt. Felicity Parker stated.

“Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

The group Led By Donkeys, which appears to have orchestrated the move based on posts on its Instagram account, shared a video of the projections accompanied by a voiceover detailing the timeline of Trump’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.

Story continues below advertisement

An image of a note that Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein on his 50th birthday — which the president denies ever penning or signing — was also projected onto the side of the castle.

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys project an image of a nude woman which Democrats claim Donald Trump sent to Jeffrey Epstein over 20 years ago onto Windsor Castle as US President Trump's second state visit to the UK begins on 16th September 2025 in Windsor, United Kingdom. President Trump has denied having sent the drawing. View image in full screen
Political campaign group Led By Donkeys projects an image of a nude woman, which Democrats claim U.S. President Donald Trump sent to Jeffrey Epstein over 20 years ago, onto Windsor Castle as Trump’s second state visit to the U.K. begins on Sept. 16, 2025 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Trump has denied having sent the drawing. Mark Kerrison / Getty Images

The president, who touched down in the U.K. on Tuesday night, arrived at the royal residence on Wednesday morning, where King Charles III greeted him as part of a formal procession.

King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle during the state visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. View image in full screen
King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle during the state visit by the president of the United States on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. Toby Melville /Getty Images
Trending Now

Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Trump’s wife, Melania, were also present during the proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. View image in full screen
Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince William, Prince of Wales; Melania Trump; U.S. President Donald Trump; King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the state visit by the president of the United States at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters belonging to the group Everyone Hates Elon unfurled a massive blown-up photograph of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle.

Click to play video: 'Massive banner of Trump and Epstein unfurled outside Windsor Castle'
Massive banner of Trump and Epstein unfurled outside Windsor Castle

The group responsible for the Windsor Castle stunt was also behind the projection of the word “Heil” with a still of Elon Musk making a controversial Nazi-style gesture in front of the word Tesla at one of the car manufacturer’s German factories in January.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Reuters

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices