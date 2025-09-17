4 arrested after projections of Trump, Epstein appear on Windsor Castle wall

Send this page to someone via email

Four men were arrested on Tuesday after a series of images of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew were projected onto the external walls of Windsor Castle ahead of the U.S. president’s state visit to the U.K.

View image in full screen Political campaign group Led By Donkeys projects an image of Prince Andrew and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle as U.S. President Trump’s second state visit to the U.K. begins on Sept. 16, 2025 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Mark Kerrison / Getty Images

Police said in a statement that the men were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an “unauthorised projection” at Windsor Castle, which was described by authorities as a “public stunt.”

Story continues below advertisement

A 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London all remain in custody, Thames Valley Police said.

“We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously,” Chief Supt. Felicity Parker stated.

“Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

The group Led By Donkeys, which appears to have orchestrated the move based on posts on its Instagram account, shared a video of the projections accompanied by a voiceover detailing the timeline of Trump’s relationship with the convicted sex offender.

Story continues below advertisement

An image of a note that Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein on his 50th birthday — which the president denies ever penning or signing — was also projected onto the side of the castle.

View image in full screen Political campaign group Led By Donkeys projects an image of a nude woman, which Democrats claim U.S. President Donald Trump sent to Jeffrey Epstein over 20 years ago, onto Windsor Castle as Trump’s second state visit to the U.K. begins on Sept. 16, 2025 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Trump has denied having sent the drawing. Mark Kerrison / Getty Images

The president, who touched down in the U.K. on Tuesday night, arrived at the royal residence on Wednesday morning, where King Charles III greeted him as part of a formal procession.

View image in full screen King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump sit in a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle during the state visit by the president of the United States on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. Toby Melville /Getty Images

Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and Trump’s wife, Melania, were also present during the proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince William, Prince of Wales; Melania Trump; U.S. President Donald Trump; King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the state visit by the president of the United States at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters belonging to the group Everyone Hates Elon unfurled a massive blown-up photograph of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle.

0:33 Massive banner of Trump and Epstein unfurled outside Windsor Castle

The group responsible for the Windsor Castle stunt was also behind the projection of the word “Heil” with a still of Elon Musk making a controversial Nazi-style gesture in front of the word Tesla at one of the car manufacturer’s German factories in January.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Reuters