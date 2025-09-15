Massive photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

A massive photograph of Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has appeared on the lawn outside Windsor Castle, ahead of the U.S. president’s second state visit to the U.K. on Tuesday.
Footage shared by the British political protest organization Everyone Hates Elon shows several people unveiling the blown-up photograph, which the group says was funded by donations from the British public.
Organizers wrote alongside the footage, “Trump is coming to the UK to AVOID the EPSTEIN story. Unfortunately the British public just crowdfunded the WORLD’S BIGGEST PHOTO of Donald with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”
“And here it is right outside Windsor Castle, where @realdonaldtrump is staying with the King this week.”
The King is set to host Trump and the First Lady this week at Windsor Castle, where they will be given a ceremonial welcome and treated to a state banquet.
Last week, the group shared a video on Instagram of a person planting Epstein and Trump merch in the Windsor Castle gift shop, including a parody mug with a printed photo of the pair and the slogan “Never forget” written beneath the image.
The gift shop later removed the mugs, the group confirmed.
“We heard they removed it. Weird because it’s very fitting for Trump’s stay at Windsor Castle with King Charles this week?!” the caption said.
Parts of the grounds of Windsor Castle have been sectioned off with security fences in preparation for the president’s arrival and in anticipation of protests.
Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, stepped down from his royal duties in 2019, just days after he spoke publicly about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”
Trump and his wife, Melania, are expected to arrive in the U.K. on Tuesday evening.
— With files from Global News staff
