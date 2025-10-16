Virginia Giuffre, Epstein accuser, details abuse claims in posthumous memoir

Send this page to someone via email

In her posthumous memoir, Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell‘s most well-known accusers, expands on her alleged experiences with the convicted sex offenders, offering detailed insights into the activities that she claims took place at U.S. President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate. She also describes, in detail, her purported sordid encounter with Prince Andrew.

The book, titled Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, will be released on Oct. 22, and was co-written by author and journalist Amy Wallace. The memoir was completed before Giuffre died by suicide in April.

View image in full screen This cover image released by Knopf of ‘Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice’ by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Knopf / AP

Giuffre, who publicly shared her experiences in interviews and lawsuits for more than 16 years before her death, had said the book enabled her to tell her story “in a way that provides context where it has been sorely lacking,” The Associated Press reported.

Story continues below advertisement

In the memoir, Giuffre revisits the allegations she made involving men in Epstein’s social circles, but, in many instances, omits their names, writing that she either didn’t know them or feared retaliation.

Giuffre, who met Epstein in 2000, tells of his and Maxwell’s masterful manipulation tactics, detailing their ability to identify and prey upon the vulnerabilities of young girls. She claims that many of their underage victims, including her, had been abused, raped and molested in childhood, carried psychological trauma, and had experienced bouts of homelessness.

View image in full screen FILE – Virginia Giuffre exits from federal court in New York, U.S., on Aug. 27, 2019. Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As a 16-year-old, the prospect of steady money and the promise of opportunity kept Giuffre inside “Epstein’s sickening world,” she writes. Addressing queries as to why she didn’t leave after catching wind of Epstein’s scheme, she says that line of questioning is dismissive of his victims’ life experiences.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“That stance discounts what many of us had been through before we encountered Epstein,” she wrote, according to an excerpt from her book published by the Guardian.

Story continues below advertisement

“I needed him not to be a selfish, cruel pedophile. So I told myself he wasn’t one,” she wrote about her mindset at the time.

“We were girls who no one cared about, and Epstein pretended to care. A master manipulator, he threw what looked like a lifeline to girls who were drowning. If they wanted to be dancers, he offered dance lessons. If they aspired to be actors, he said he’d help them get roles. And then, he did his worst to them,” she continues.

Giuffre says she first encountered Epstein while working as a receptionist at the spa at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Giuffre was just about to turn 17 when Maxwell introduced herself to her at the spa’s reception desk and invited Giuffre to massage Epstein, she says in the book.

Story continues below advertisement

Weeks after meeting Epstein, Giuffre writes he told her to quit her job at Mar-a-Lago to work for him full time. She says he offered her a wad of cash and told her to use it to rent an apartment to avoid suspicion, then presented a photograph taken of her little brother.

“We know where your brother goes to school,” she wrote, recalling what Epstein said. “He let that sink in for a moment, then got to the point: ‘You must never tell a soul what goes on in this house.'”

Giuffre goes on to describe her encounter with Prince Andrew, whom she said was “entitled — as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright,” adding that he paid particular attention to her feet.

View image in full screen A photo showing Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre (middle) and Ghislaine Maxwell, right. U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals

Recalling their night together, she wrote, “he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour.”

Story continues below advertisement

Epstein later paid her USD $15,000 for “servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy,'” the memoir says.

Many of Epstein’s victims have told their stories publicly over the years, but Giuffre always stood apart with her claim to have been “loaned” to Epstein’s rich and powerful friends and acquaintances.

Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year prison term, was moved from a low-security federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas in July. On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Maxwell’s lawyers, who argued that she never should have been tried or convicted for her role in luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

0:39 Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell moved to minimum security prison. Could Trump pardon be next?

Prince Andrew has maintained a low profile in recent years, following his removal from royal duties in January 2022. Queen Elizabeth II also stripped him of his military titles and royal patronages.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Associated Press