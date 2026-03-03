Gearing up for the FIFA World Cup — 100 days to go

Send this page to someone via email

The FIFA World Cup will kick off in 100 days and plans are starting to be unveiled to welcome the world.

TransLink unveiled its plans on Tuesday to deal with the influx of soccer fans.

The organization said that it will be adding about 600 more bus trips a day throughout the tournament, including a dedicated shuttle between the PNE Fan Festival, the Expo Line and the Millennium Line.

TransLink said there will also be additional buses on standby to respond to extra crowds and changing conditions.

The SkyTrain will run every two to three minutes, before and after matches, and when games start at 9 p.m., trains will run until 2:15 a.m.

However, on local match days, TransLink says Stadium–Chinatown and Yaletown–Roundhouse stations will not provide pedestrian access to BC Place Vancouver due to the secure event perimeter and crowd-control routing. Riders should use Main Street-Science World Station instead.

There will only be one entrance to BC Place on match days.

“When you are getting on the SkyTrain to get to a match at BC Place, Vancouver, you’ll need to take Main Street Science World, not Stadium Station,” Anita Bathe, a spokesperson for TransLink, said.

“We know this will be different for locals who are used to accessing BC Place from the Stadium SkyTrain station, but pedestrian and street access to BC Place will be closed on match days. The only way riders will be able to get to the stadium will be from Main Street Science World Station. It’s important because there is only one entrance to get in.”

The SeaBus will operate every 15 minutes, and on match days, every 10 minutes.

There will also be a special West Coast Express train for two weekend games.

HandyDART will have designated pickup and drop-off locations outside BC Place at Expo Boulevard and Carall Street, along with Nelson Street between Pacific and Expo boulevards.

Drop-off and pickup will also be available outside of the FIFA Fan Festival at Gate 2, Parking Lot 1 and Gate 10, Parking Lot 9.

The City of Vancouver is also preparing for the World Cup with a series of community events and digital activations across the city.

Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, said there will also be an announcement soon about watch party locations in the province.

There will be seven FIFA World Cup matches played in the city.