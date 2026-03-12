Leafs’ Matthews injured after knee-on-knee hit

TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews left Thursday’s game against Anaheim after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas.
The 28-year-old tried to make a move around the blueliner in the slot in the second period but took a direct blow to his left leg before crashing to the ice.
Matthews stayed down before being helped to the locker room.
Get breaking National news
Gudas, a bruising defender whose hit ended Canadian captain Sidney Crosby’s Olympics in the quarterfinals while playing for Czechia, was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct.
Matthews snapped a 12-game goal drought earlier in the period on a power play.
Toronto’s star centre has 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 60 contests this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.
Write a comment