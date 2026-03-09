Ryan Nembhard learning from legendary Jason Kidd

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ryan Nembhard’s had many great influences in his basketball career. His father Claude is the chief executive officer of the Ontario Basketball Association, his brother Andrew is the starting point guard for the Indiana Pacers, he grew up around Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett.

But now Jason Kidd — one of the best point guards in NBA history — is his head coach on the Dallas Mavericks.

The youngest Nembhard signed a two-way deal with the Mavericks in July and he has become a fixture in Dallas’s rotation, appearing in 43 games so far this season.

The native of Aurora, Ont., said that he’s enjoyed learning from Kidd, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as an individual in 2018 and again in 2025 as a member of the so-called Redeem Team that won men’s Olympic basketball gold for the United States in 2008.

“One of the greatest guards to ever do it, a super high basketball IQ and just understanding of the game,” said Nembhard on Sunday before Toronto routed the Mavericks 122-92. “He’s taught me a lot, and it’s been nice to learn from him and take a lot in.”

The 22-year-old Nembhard played two seasons of U.S. collegiate ball at Creighton before transferring to Gonzaga for two more years of NCAA basketball. In the 2024-25 season Nembhard averaged 10.5 points, 9.8 assists and three rebounds over 35 games for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

His 344 assists were the most of any NCAA men’s basketball player that season.

Despite that collegiate success, Nembhard said he still has room to grow.

“It’s been a learning process, obviously, but it’s been good,” said Nembhard in the visitors’ locker room at Scotiabank Arena. “Vets and the team in general have been helping me out throughout the process, just learning on the fly.

“I think I’ve picked it up pretty well.”

Nembhard was averaging 6.6 points, 4.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.3 steals over 18.5 minutes per game heading into Sunday. He had two points, two assists, a rebound and a steal in five minutes of play against the Raptors.

Kidd said that Nembhard isn’t afraid of NBA-calibre competition and that having an older brother in the league likely helps, too.

“So he understands what it means to work and be counted on. He deserves that contract,” said Kidd. “He’s played extremely well for us, and we need him to do that for the rest of the season.”

Barrett, who grew up playing with Andrew Nembhard, said that Ryan Nembhard has “always been around.”

“Him and my little brother (Nathan) were roommates at Montverde Academy (a prep school in Florida) and everything,” said Barrett. “So, Ryan’s like a little brother to me, and it’s great to see him out there.”

Added Barrett with a laugh: “He stole the ball from me, though. I’m just happy to see him out there getting a shot.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2026.