Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo wins pair of community awards

One player won both of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers annual community service awards in the same year for the first time in club history.

Kicker Sergio Castillo was named the winner of both the Ed Kotowich ‘Good Guy Award’ and the Cal Murphy ‘Heart of a Legend Award’ on Wednesday.

The ‘Good Guy Award’ is for excellent football ability, leadership, and work in the community, while the ‘Heart of a Legend Award’ is for outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to both the CFL and the community.

The 35-year-old Castillo partners with the Dream Factory and KIDTHINK, while also visiting local hospitals and attending football clinics.

“I wasn’t expecting any of this, so it’s definitely an honour,” said Castillo in a media release. “All I can say is, ‘Wow,’ and I’m very appreciative.

“You do things not expecting anything in return. You do it because we have a responsibility, especially playing for the Blue Bombers, to represent the ‘W’ on and off the field.”

The ‘Good Guy Award’ was first presented in 1987 and is named after Kotowich who played for the Bombers from 1955-1961 and also coached the Winnipeg Rods before his sudden passing in 1986.

The ‘Heart of a Legend Award’ is named after the former Bombers general manager and head coach who died in 2012. The award has been handed out since 2001.

Nic Demski (Ed Kotowich Award) and Tanner Cadwallader (Cal Murphy Award) were last year’s recipients.

The Bombers also find themselves down a quarterback after their fourth stringer from last season hung up the cleats. QB Chase Artopoeus announced his retirement on social media at the age of just 25.

He dressed for only six games last season as a rookie and didn’t throw a single pass in the regular season.

In an Instagram post, Artopoeus thanked everyone along the way.

“So grateful to have played the sport and position I love for a long time,” he posted. “Recently, after a lot of thinking and looking towards the future, I took a step back and decided to officially step away and retire from the CFL.”

The Bombers still have four quarterbacks under contract with Zach Collaros and Terry Wilson both returning, while they’ve also added Bryce Perkins and Payton Thorne this off-season.