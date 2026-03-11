Maple Leafs struggling after Winter Games break

Send this page to someone via email

Life after the Milan Cortina Olympics has been tough for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto is a dismal 0-6-2 since the NHL resumed play following the Winter Games. The Leafs’ latest setback was a 3-1 decision in Montreal on Tuesday night.

Toronto did gain a point with a 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey on March 4 but followed that up with a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 45 per cent of Proline players backed New Jersey’s win. Thirty-nine per cent had Toronto at +1.5 goals while 57 per cent correctly took the over at six.

But only 31 per cent of players had New York to earn its victory while 57 per cent had the over at six.

And then Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning added to Toronto’s woes with a 5-2 victory. A solid 77 per cent of bettors backed the Lightning while 73 per cent successfully took the over 6.5 goals.

Also on Saturday, 91 per cent backed the Winnipeg Jets’ 3-2 victory over Vancouver while 61 per cent correctly picked Montreal in its 4-3 victory over Los Angeles. Just eight per cent of bettors had Calgary earning a 5-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes while 63 per cent saw the Ottawa Senators downing Seattle 7-4.



Last week wasn’t a great one for the Toronto Raptors, who went 1-2, the lone victory being a 122-92 decision Sunday over the Dallas Mavericks. That followed losses to the New York Knicks (111-95 on March 3) and a 115-107 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 5.

Sixty-nine per cent of bettors backed New York’s win while 77 per cent had the Knicks on the spread at -2.5 points. Twenty per cent took the under at 222 points.

Seventy-three per cent of players backed Minnesota’s win while 51 per cent had the Timberwolves on the spread at -6. Twenty-four per cent had the over of 225.5.

A resounding 91 per cent of bettors had Toronto downing Dallas while 68 per cent had the Raptors on the spread of -10. And 45 per cent had the under at 229 points.

Canada split its first two games at the World Baseball Classic. The Canadians opened with an 8-2 win over Columbia before dropping a 4-3 decision to Panama.

Eighty-four per cent of bettors backed Canada’s opening win with 97 per cent having the Canadians at -1.5 run. Eighty-four per cent had the over at nine.

But only 25 per cent had Panama earning its victory while just 17 per cent of bettors had the winners +4.5 runs. Just 44 per cent took the under at 10.

A digital customer won $1,146.15 on a $2 wager on a six-leg NHL parlay while a retail player turned a $2 bet into a $6,050.40 windfall after hitting on an eight-leg NHL parlay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.