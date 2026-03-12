SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs top Ducks, lose Matthews to injury

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2026 9:46 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – William Nylander scored the go-ahead goal on a power play 36 seconds into the third period as the Maple Leafs came back from a 3-1 deficit to top the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 and snap an eight-game slide Thursday on a night that saw Toronto lose captain Auston Matthews to injury.

Matias Maccelli, with a goal and two assists, Matthews, John Tavares and Benoit-Olivier Groulx, against his former team, provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (28-27-11).

Matthew Knies chipped in three assists to go along with an empty-net goal. Nylander added two assists of his own for a three-point performance. Joseph Woll made 36 saves.

Matthews ended a 12-game goal drought — the second longest of his career — but took a knee-on-knee hit from Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas with four minutes left in the second period. The centre stayed down favouring his left leg before being helped to the locker room. Gudas was assessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct.

Cutter Gauthier, Ian Moore, Pavel Mintyukov and Alex Killorn scored for Anaheim (36-26-3). Lukas Dostal stopped 22 shots as the Pacific Division-leading Ducks fell to 15-5-0 over their last 20 games. Jeffrey Viel had two assists.

The Maple Leafs are an ugly 1-6-2 since the Olympic break to sink any realistic hope of a 10th straight playoff appearance. The Original Six franchise won at home for the first time since Jan. 10 to end a 0-6-2 stretch at Scotiabank Arena.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Rugged winger Michael Pezzetta made his Toronto debut. The 27-year-old local product was recalled earlier in the day from the American Hockey League, where he’s registered four goals, six assists and 52 penalty minutes across 37 games. Pezzetta had a spirited fight with Viel one second after the opening faceoff.

Ducks: The club leads the Pacific with 75 points but would be below the playoff cutline in the Eastern Conference.

KEY MOMENT

Matthews tried to avoid Gudas in the slot in the second with his team down 3-2, but took a direct hit to his left knee from the hard-nosed blueliner. Tavares scored on the ensuing power play before Nylander gave Toronto the lead on the same man advantage early in the third.

KEY STAT

Anaheim has lost eight straight in Toronto dating back to Dec. 19, 2016. The Maple Leafs have also won six in a row overall against Thursday’s opponent.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

