Crime

35 court dates and no trial: Family of B.C. double homicide victims frustrated by delays

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted February 27, 2026 11:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Family frustrated over trial delays'
Family frustrated over trial delays
Family and friends of two homicide victims in Chilliwack say they're still searching for justice two-and-a-half years after their deaths. As Taya Fast reports, the case has yet to go to trial while the accused remains out on bail.
The family of a couple killed in Chilliwack in 2023 held a rally outside court on Friday to voice their frustrations at ongoing delays for justice.

“There has been over 35 court dates and it’s been two and a half years and there is still no trial,” Joy Finnigan, the couple’s daughter, said.

“This is about a violent crime, a double homicide. Our parents. The accused is still free in the community this entire time. He spent five days in jail with no psychiatric assessment. And he’s been free since then.”

John Kavaloff, 58, and Valerie Smith, 67, were found dead at their mobile home on Chilliwack Lake Road by officers responding to a shots-fired call on Sept. 13, 2023.

Robert Freeman, 83, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. Police believe the killings were a result of a dispute between neighbours.

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack family outraged accused killer released on bail'
Chilliwack family outraged accused killer released on bail

“Over the last two and a half years, we have attended court over and over and over again and all of these dates lead to nowhere,” Finnigan said.

“Every single time we’re here. It brings trauma and it makes us relive the worst moments of our lives. There’s no closure, no healing and no sense of safety.”

Global News has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service for information on Freeman’s next court date and when a trial might start.

“Our parents were part of our lives,” Finnigan added.

“They were our support system. We spent time with them on a daily basis. They supported not just helping with our household and our children, but they were very important friends and within the community itself. So this doesn’t just impact the family, but it impacts everybody.”

Click to play video: 'Victims and suspect identified in Chilliwack double homicide'
Victims and suspect identified in Chilliwack double homicide

Close family friend, Tasey Taylor, said she can’t believe the level of systemic failure of the system in this case.

“It’s cruel treatment for people who have endured the most painful experience of their life to be coming back here over and over and being re-traumatized and watching this happen,” she said.

“Past what the loss that was inconceivable in the first place, but then to see the repeated failure of this system. It’s hard to describe … and even going in there this morning and seeing that we’re all in the same space as this man. And the family is expected to be in the same space while we’re waiting.

“It just seems unfathomable that it’s happening in Canada, honestly.”

