Crime

‘Incident between neighbours’: 2 murder charges laid in Chilliwack double shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 12:53 pm
Two dead in Chilliwack homicide
Two people have been killed in Chilliwack after what several neighbours say may have been a dispute over a dog. Kamil Karamali reports.
An 83-year-old man has received two second-degree murder charges related to a double-fatal shooting in Chilliwack, B.C.

On Wednesday, Chilliwack RCMP officers responded to a report of shots fired on Chilliwack Lake Road around 7:45 p.m.

Officers found two victims inside a home, who have now been identified as 58-year-old John Kavaloff and 67-year-old Valerie Smith.

Investigators are now identifying the victims as 58-year-old John Kavaloff and 67-year-old Valerie Smith of Chilliwack in hopes of advancing the investigation. View image in full screen
Investigators are now identifying the victims as 58-year-old John Kavaloff and 67-year-old Valerie Smith of Chilliwack in hopes of advancing the investigation. IHIT

“The suspect, now identified as 83-year-old Robert Freeman of Chilliwack, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with B.C.’s integrated homicide unit.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between neighbours.”

Police previously said a neighbour was arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-877-551-4448. The investigation remains ongoing.

IHITChilliwackChilliwack RCMPChilliwack ShootingBC double homcideChilliwack double fatal shootingChilliwack double shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

