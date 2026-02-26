Singer D4vd named as ‘target’ in grand jury probe into 14-year-old’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Singer D4vd is now the target of a Los Angeles County grand jury investigation into the killing of a missing 14-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him last year, according to court documents.

Prosecutors describe the 20-year-old Houston-born singer, whose legal name is David Burke, as the target of the investigation in grand jury subpoenas issued Jan. 15 seeking to have three of his relatives testify.

The documents, obtained and viewed by Global News, were sealed in California, where the grand jury investigation had been kept secret. They were later made public by an appeal of the subpoenas in Texas from Burke’s mother, father and brother, who were ordered to appear before a Los Angeles grand jury on Feb. 11.

The legal documents say the “Target may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses against the laws of the State of California, to wit: One count of Murder.”

The Tesla was registered in his name at the address of his subpoenaed family members, the court filings say.

The body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found on Sept. 8, a day after she would have turned 15. She was a 13-year-old seventh grader when her family reported her missing in 2024 from her hometown of Lake Elsinore, about 112 kilometres southeast of Los Angeles. In the court documents, authorities say she was 14 when she was killed.

The filing states that Rivas “may have been the victim of foul play.”

Her body was “severely decomposed,” stuffed inside a bag in the trunk of the Tesla registered in Hempstead, Texas, to Burke. Burke’s Tesla was originally impounded after it had been parked on a Hollywood Hills street for more than 72 hours.

The subpoena says police investigators searching the 2023 Tesla Model Y in a tow yard found a cadaver bag “covered with insects and a strong odor of decay.”

“Detectives approached the vehicle which was parked on the upper deck of the impound lot and immediately noticed a smell of decaying biological material consistent with a decomposing corpse coming from the front storage compartment of the vehicle,” the documents say.

“Detectives partially unzipped the bag and observed a decomposed head and torso,” the subpoena says.

“Upon removing the cadaver bag from the front storage compartment, it was discovered the arms and legs had been severed from the body,” the document says. “A second black bag was discovered underneath the cadaver bag. Upon opening the second bag, the dismembered body parts were discovered.”

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

A judge in Texas said the three family members could not ignore the subpoenas and ordered them to appear in California to testify.

The Medical Examiner’s Office had previously said only that the body was found severely decomposed and that Rivas had likely been dead for an extended period before she was found.

Burke has not been arrested or charged. A representative for the Romantic Homicide singer released a statement in September 2025 saying that Burke had “been informed about what’s happened” and that he was “fully cooperating with the authorities.”

In November, Burke was considered a suspect in the death of Rivas. An LAPD source with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC Los Angeles that Burke had not been co-operative.

The LAPD is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police have already searched a home in the Los Angeles neighbourhood where Burke’s Tesla was abandoned in September.

Authorities were seeking several items, including digital devices that would have security recordings or could connect Rivas to the location.

The LAPD said several pieces of evidence were recovered from the home and will be analyzed. Authorities also said investigators were following up on leads.

The robbery-homicide division “is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family,” they said on Sept. 29.

Burke was on the North American leg of his international tour at the time of the body’s discovery. He has since cancelled the remaining dates of his U.S. tour amid the investigation.

— With files from The Associated Press