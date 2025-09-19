Family of missing teen found dead in singer D4vd’s car speaks out

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a missing 15-year-old girl, whose body was found last week in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd, has broken their silence.

The body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found “severely decomposed” stuffed inside a bag in the trunk of the Tesla registered in Hempstead, Texas, to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

This week, a GoFundMe page was created by a person representing Rivas’ family, seeking donations to “lay her body to rest” following the confirmation from the Los Angeles County medical examiner that the body found was Rivas, who had been missing since April of last year.

“As many of you know, Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the body found last week. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend,” the statement from the Rivas family read. “Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

The GoFundMe post has raised more than US$14,000 of its goal of $20,000 from more than 500 donations as of Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe told the Independent that its trust and safety team was working with the fundraiser’s organizer to ensure the money safely reaches the Rivas family.

The family’s first statement comes after police searched a home in the Los Angeles neighbourhood where Burke’s Tesla was abandoned.

The search is connected to the Tesla and the investigation of the death of Rivas, law enforcement told NBC Los Angeles.

Authorities were seeking several items, including digital devices that would have security recordings or could connect Rivas to the location, according to the outlet.

The LAPD said several pieces of evidence were recovered from the home and will be analyzed. Authorities also said that investigators were following up on leads.

Burke’s Tesla was originally impounded after it had been parked on a Hollywood Hills street for more than 72 hours. A neighbour told CBS News that the Tesla had been abandoned for weeks.

“It just smelled like sewage,” the Hollywood resident told the outlet. “I think the community knew something was wrong and reported the car being abandoned.”

Burke, 20, was on the North American leg of his international tour at the time of the body’s discovery.

“D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” a rep for the singer said in a statement.

Burke has since cancelled the remaining dates of his U.S. tour amid the investigation into the body found in the car registered to him.

The remaining dates on the singer’s U.S. tour were “quietly removed” from venue websites on Thursday, according to Variety. Tour dates for the international leg of Burke’s tour currently remain.