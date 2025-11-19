Singer D4vd now a suspect in death of 15-year-old found in trunk: LAPD

Send this page to someone via email

Singer D4vd is now considered a suspect in the death of a missing 15-year-old girl whose body was found in the trunk of his impounded Tesla in September, according to a Los Angeles Police Department source.

D4vd, 20, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not been charged with any crime and no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

An LAPD source with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC Los Angeles that Burke has not been co-operative.

The missing teen, named Celeste Rivas Hernandez, most likely died in the spring and whoever killed her probably had help dismembering and disposing of the body, the source added.

A spokesperson for the Romantic Homicide singer released a statement in September saying that Burke had “been informed about what’s happened” and that he was “fully cooperating with the authorities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The body of Rivas was found in September “severely decomposed,” stuffed inside a bag in the trunk of the Tesla registered in Hempstead, Texas, to Burke.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The LAPD is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

The cause and manner of Rivas’ death were still “deferred” Tuesday, which indicates a determination is pending further investigation, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Department told NBC News.

1:35 Decomposed body of missing teen found in singer D4vd’s impounded Tesla

Police searched a home in the Los Angeles neighbourhood where Burke’s Tesla was abandoned in September.

Authorities were seeking several items, including digital devices that would have security recordings or could connect Rivas to the location.

The LAPD said several pieces of evidence were recovered from the home and will be analyzed. Authorities also said investigators were following up on leads.

Story continues below advertisement

The robbery-homicide division “is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family,” they said on Sept. 29.

Burke’s Tesla was originally impounded after it had been parked on a Hollywood Hills street for more than 72 hours. A neighbour told CBS News that the Tesla had been abandoned for weeks.

“It just smelled like sewage,” the Hollywood resident told the outlet. “I think the community knew something was wrong and reported the car being abandoned.”

Burke was on the North American leg of his international tour at the time of the body’s discovery. He has since cancelled the remaining dates of his U.S. tour amid the investigation.