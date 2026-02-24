Paralyzed B.C. drummer hopes to inspire others in new documentary

Send this page to someone via email

Pearl Drums in Nashville has found the perfect percussionist for their new adapted music campaign. A life-altering motocross accident couldn’t keep Jeff Elwood away from his kit.

“It was Oct. 28, 1989. I tried to sit up to turn it off, but I couldn’t move because I was paralyzed from the chest down and I knew right then and there something drastic had happened,” Elwood told This is BC.

It took some time to figure out a way to adjust so he could get back to playing again.

“It was like a lightbulb moment. Why don’t I just take the floor tom, move it to my left in between the hi-hats and the snare drums and just play the bass drum with my hand?” said Elwood.

His story of resilience is similar to that of Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen, who made a comeback after losing his left arm in a car crash in 1984. They’ve kept in touch for over twenty years now after first meeting through a friend in the live music business.

“It’s crazy how long I’ve known him,” said Allen. “If you’ve ever seen him play drums, he is an incredible inspiration to me. I see him play and I’m like wow, there’s a few things I could still learn. I’m not done yet.”

The two are part of a documentary called Rhythm of Resilience that’s currently in production.

“It centres around my story but also a lot of other drummers who have faced adversity and used drumming to rebuild their lives,” said Elwood.

It’s been a long journey. From that young man in early bands to the many live gigs that still bring Elwood to the stage so frequently.

“Instead of focusing on the things you can’t do, focus on the thing that you can,” said Elwood. “You don’t have to be a professional at it necessarily.”

And as for that kit he played in Nashville, Pearl Drums just shipped it to his home in Kelowna. Brand new gear to continue his rock saga, and remind others to never give up on the things you love the most.

“Even if it’s not drumming, I’d like to encourage anyone with a passion to keep at it and try to find a way to do it,” said Elwood.