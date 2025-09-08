British rocker’s first responder charity teams up with B.C. winemaker

Send this page to someone via email

Formed over 20 years ago by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe, the Raven Drum Foundation is helping many people, including veterans and first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“It shouldn’t be an afterthought,” Allen told Global’s This is BC. “It should be part of being a first-responder. You have the resources in order to be the healthiest person you can be.”

Now branching into Canada for the first time, winemaker Jason Parkes Customs and The Hatch Winery in the Okanagan are the first to get on board, with a portion of sales from a new release going to support the foundation.

“This one particularly spoke to us because of what we’ve seen with all the fires and things that have happened here, my personal experience seeing what these guys have gone through and how we can give back to them,” said Parkes.

“I’m really hoping that we can make this a broader program through the whole country eventually so we can go to all the provinces,” added Corey Manning of the Raven Drum Foundation.

This is a cause is very close to Allen’s heart.

His story is of tremendous resiliency and an inspired comeback after a car crash in 1984 resulted in the loss of his left arm. He worked through his own PTSD recovery.

“Having been through trauma myself, it’s very real. You may not be able to see it. I want to give people the opportunities that I’ve had,” said Allen.

Working with First Responders Resiliency the programs are in place to support anyone in need.

“We train first responders to recognize the symptoms. We help them get their joy back, we help them recognize what’s happening and give them the tools to help heal themselves,” said Susan Farren of First Responders Resiliency.

The foundation has supported thousands of people over the years, and is now hoping word gets out to first responders and veterans in B.C. to let them know help is available.

“Once a few people have gone through this and word gets around we’re hoping it just becomes mainstream,” said Allen.

“The need is so we continue this work to do this day.”