Premier defends Nova Scotia budget as critics continue to speak out

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is defending his province’s newly unveiled budget as critics voice concerns about cuts to public service and a $1.2 billion deficit.

Finance Minister John Lohr released the 2026-27 budget on Monday and warned that the government had to make “some tough decisions” and they started by “looking inward.”

The $19-billion budget makes five per cent cuts to the civil service every year for four years and three per cent cuts over the same period for the broader public service.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the budget misses the mark.

“(It will result) in lower economic growth, which results in lower revenue growth,” said Christine Saulnier, the group’s Nova Scotia director.

“(This is a) government that actually doesn’t have a plan to get to the place we need to get to, which is where we’re actually having a good return on investment.”

Instead, she said she would have liked to see more support for families.

“There’s an indexation of low-income assistance, but the base for low-income is so low that it will be dollars a month increase. It’s not sufficient,” she added.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Labour (NSFL) is also worried, saying the plan leaves workers and families behind.

“Workers have been resilient. They’re stretching every dollar that they have to maintain their household budget,” said NSFL president Melissa Marsman.

“It feels like Tim Houston and the Conservatives are asking workers to sacrifice again.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition alleged many promises made are not promises kept.

“Nova Scotians are not feeling the results. Power bills are expensive, rents are increasing, and there is still almost no path to home ownership for young families,” NDP Leader Claudia Chender said during question period on Tuesday.

“Parents don’t have the child care they were promised, and seniors are being priced out of their homes. Can the premier honestly say he’s been responsible with Nova Scotians’ hard-earned money?”

In response, the premier said he stands by the budget.

“We’ve had to make some difficult decisions that have a direct impact on people. I feel that personally, as premier, but we have to make decisions, Madame Speaker,” he said.