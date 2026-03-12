Ontario city uses strong mayor powers to block four units as-of-right

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto-area mayor has used powers handed to him by the Ford government to veto a council decision that would have allowed four units as-of-right in his city, suggesting the change would have put undue stress on transport networks and parking.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti posted his decision online to revoke a council-approved density plan partially requested by the federal government.

The now-defunct policy would have allowed up to four units on land previously zoned for only one. It would have effectively allowed people to add basements, garden suites and laneway homes to increase density on their properties.

It was a policy the federal government had asked Markham to adopt in order to access new money from its Housing Accelerator Fund.

Scarpitti, however, said the move would hurt his city — and used his strong mayor powers to scrap the rule.

“It is my opinion that permitting up to four units on certain City properties could potentially interfere with provincial and City priorities, including but not limited to adversely impacting transportation networks, parking capacity,” the mayor’s decision said.

Scarpitti was not available for an interview on Thursday afternoon.

Strong mayor powers were introduced by the Ford government in 2022 to push provincial priorities, particularly housing, past council gridlock.

As recently as April 2025, Housing Minister Rob Flack said mayors would use their powers to increase the supply of housing.

“Heads of Council are key partners in our efforts to build homes and infrastructure across the province,” he said in an April 9 statement.

“By extending strong mayor powers to these additional municipalities, we are providing mayors every tool at our disposal to empower them to get homes and infrastructure built faster. Mayors know their municipalities best, and we support them in taking bold actions for their communities.”

The provincial government did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication.