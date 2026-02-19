Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Edmonton firefighters battle blaze in abandoned hotel

By Ken MacGillivray & Erik Bay Global News
Posted February 19, 2026 2:27 pm
1 min read
Edmonton fire crews were called out early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at the abandoned Jasper Place Hotel on Stony Plain Road. View image in full screen
Edmonton fire crews were called out early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at the abandoned Jasper Place Hotel on Stony Plain Road. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton fire crews were called out around 5 a.m. on Thursday to reports of a fire in the old Jasper Place Hotel, located at 15326 Stony Plain Rd.

Responding firefighters kept a steady stream of water on the flames and smoke billowing out of the windows of the abandoned hotel.

Large pools of water also began forming on the streets and sidewalks around the burning building.

The Jasper Place Hotel was declared unfit for human habitation following a previous fire in December 2019. View image in full screen
The Jasper Place Hotel was declared unfit for human habitation following a previous fire in December 2019. Global News

Edmonton police were also called in to block off several streets in the area and people were asked to avoid the area to give emergency crews room to work.

Story continues below advertisement

The hotel previously caught fire in December of 2019 while there were still 41 people living in it.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The damage from that fire resulted in it being declared unfit for human habitation by Alberta Health Services.

Edmonton firefighters could be seen pouring a steady stream of water on the hotel as they fought to get the fire under control. View image in full screen
Edmonton firefighters could be seen pouring a steady stream of water on the hotel as they fought to get the fire under control. Global News

Some of the building materials were also confirmed to contain asbestos that was damaged by the fire.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton firefighters believes battery to blame for apartment fire'
Edmonton firefighters believes battery to blame for apartment fire
Advertisement
Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices