Edmonton firefighters battle blaze in abandoned hotel

Edmonton fire crews were called out around 5 a.m. on Thursday to reports of a fire in the old Jasper Place Hotel, located at 15326 Stony Plain Rd.
Responding firefighters kept a steady stream of water on the flames and smoke billowing out of the windows of the abandoned hotel.
Large pools of water also began forming on the streets and sidewalks around the burning building.
Edmonton police were also called in to block off several streets in the area and people were asked to avoid the area to give emergency crews room to work.
The hotel previously caught fire in December of 2019 while there were still 41 people living in it.
The damage from that fire resulted in it being declared unfit for human habitation by Alberta Health Services.
Some of the building materials were also confirmed to contain asbestos that was damaged by the fire.
