Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family describes victim of fatal Edmonton fire as ‘funny, kind, beautiful’

By Ken MacGillivray & Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 7:51 pm
2 min read
A small memorial has been set up by family members outside the house where 39-year-old Teresa Katcheech died in a fatal fire on Monday. Her death has been ruled a homicide. View image in full screen
A small memorial has been set up by family members outside the house where 39-year-old Teresa Katcheech died in a fatal fire on Monday. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ken Clements, who lives in Edmonton’s Boyle-McCauley neighbourhood, recounted what he saw early Monday morning when a fire broke out in a neighbour’s house, near 93 Street and 105 Avenue.

“I woke up, because I usually get up around 5:30 anyways. I seen lights outside my window and I seen the smoke coming out of the corner of the house,” he said.

“I figured the house was on fire. I figured it was going to burn to the ground because they’re old houses. But it didn’t. They got it out before it burnt to the ground.

“About two hours they were working on the inside, and then one guy came out and said, ‘I think there’s a body in here,’ one of the firemen. She was in the back bedroom, from what I understand.”

Investigators had to use DNA evidence to identify the victim, and while her death has been ruled a homicide, police won’t say how she was killed.

Story continues below advertisement
Family members have identified the victim of a fatal fire on Monday in Edmonton's Boyle-McCauley neighbourhood as 39-year-old Teresa Katcheech. View image in full screen
Family members have identified the victim of a fatal fire on Monday in Edmonton’s Boyle-McCauley neighbourhood as 39-year-old Teresa Katcheech. Facebook

Family members have identified her as 39-year-old Teresa Sara Katcheech, a mother of two sons, ages 11 and 17 and an 8-year-old daughter who were being raised by a cousin of hers, although she still visited with them.

Police tape surrounds the house in Edmonton's Boyle-McCauley neighbourhood, following Monday's fatal fire. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds the house in Edmonton’s Boyle-McCauley neighbourhood, following Monday’s fatal fire. Global News

“I just started crying,” said her oldest son Damen about learning of the death of his mom.  “That was my biggest fear, losing my mom.”

Story continues below advertisement

Her family remembers her as funny, outspoken, kind and beautiful and they set up a memorial of flowers, cards and photos outside the house where she died.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I was missing her a lot,” said younger son Kieran. “I wrote, ‘I love you Mom’ and then I wrote, ‘Love, Kieran.'”

“I just don’t get how you could do that to mom, and like whoever did it I hope that every day that they go to bed (with) my mom on their mind. Every day that they wake up, my mom’s on their mind,” said Damen.

“For her life to end this way is just — it’s not fair,” said her cousin Jeslyn Tremblay.

Teresa Katcheech's two sons, Damen and Kieran, told Global News they don't understand how anyone could do what they did to their mom. View image in full screen
Teresa Katcheech’s two sons, Damen and Kieran, told Global News they don’t understand how anyone could do what they did to their mom. Global News

Teresa’s family members say she didn’t live at the house where her body was found.

Story continues below advertisement

But a neighbour told Global News a man who did was evicted three months ago, but was still squatting there.

The victim’s family have set up a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover the cost of  a “celebration of life” for her and to support her children.

Click to play video: 'Chinatown double homicide trial disrupted after accused Justin Bone fires lawyer — again'
Chinatown double homicide trial disrupted after accused Justin Bone fires lawyer — again

 

Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices