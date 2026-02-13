Family describes victim of fatal Edmonton fire as ‘funny, kind, beautiful’

Ken Clements, who lives in Edmonton’s Boyle-McCauley neighbourhood, recounted what he saw early Monday morning when a fire broke out in a neighbour’s house, near 93 Street and 105 Avenue.

“I woke up, because I usually get up around 5:30 anyways. I seen lights outside my window and I seen the smoke coming out of the corner of the house,” he said.

“I figured the house was on fire. I figured it was going to burn to the ground because they’re old houses. But it didn’t. They got it out before it burnt to the ground.

“About two hours they were working on the inside, and then one guy came out and said, ‘I think there’s a body in here,’ one of the firemen. She was in the back bedroom, from what I understand.”

Investigators had to use DNA evidence to identify the victim, and while her death has been ruled a homicide, police won’t say how she was killed.

View image in full screen Family members have identified the victim of a fatal fire on Monday in Edmonton’s Boyle-McCauley neighbourhood as 39-year-old Teresa Katcheech. Facebook

Family members have identified her as 39-year-old Teresa Sara Katcheech, a mother of two sons, ages 11 and 17 and an 8-year-old daughter who were being raised by a cousin of hers, although she still visited with them.

View image in full screen Police tape surrounds the house in Edmonton’s Boyle-McCauley neighbourhood, following Monday’s fatal fire. Global News

“I just started crying,” said her oldest son Damen about learning of the death of his mom. “That was my biggest fear, losing my mom.”

Her family remembers her as funny, outspoken, kind and beautiful and they set up a memorial of flowers, cards and photos outside the house where she died.

“I was missing her a lot,” said younger son Kieran. “I wrote, ‘I love you Mom’ and then I wrote, ‘Love, Kieran.'”

“I just don’t get how you could do that to mom, and like whoever did it I hope that every day that they go to bed (with) my mom on their mind. Every day that they wake up, my mom’s on their mind,” said Damen.

“For her life to end this way is just — it’s not fair,” said her cousin Jeslyn Tremblay.

View image in full screen Teresa Katcheech’s two sons, Damen and Kieran, told Global News they don’t understand how anyone could do what they did to their mom. Global News

Teresa’s family members say she didn’t live at the house where her body was found.

But a neighbour told Global News a man who did was evicted three months ago, but was still squatting there.

The victim’s family have set up a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover the cost of a “celebration of life” for her and to support her children.