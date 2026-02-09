Woman found dead after house fire in central Edmonton, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after crews responding to a fire in central Edmonton discovered a woman’s body inside the home.

The fire broke out in the Boyle Street neighbourhood. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded around 5:30 a.m. to the blaze at a home near 93 Street and 105 Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service said during the fire investigation, firefighters found a dead woman inside the residence and contacted EPS.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The investigation has since been turned over to the EPS Homicide Section and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The medical examiner will be tasked with determining whether the woman was killed by the fire or before it broke out.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.