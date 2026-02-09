Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Woman found dead after house fire in central Edmonton, police investigating

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 8:28 pm
1 min read
A woman was found dead after a fire broke out in a home near 93 Street and 105 Avenue in Edmonton's Boyle Street neighbourhood on Monday, February 9, 2026. View image in full screen
A woman was found dead after a fire broke out in a home near 93 Street and 105 Avenue in Edmonton's Boyle Street neighbourhood on Monday, February 9, 2026. Global News
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after crews responding to a fire in central Edmonton discovered a woman’s body inside the home.

The fire broke out in the Boyle Street neighbourhood. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded around 5:30 a.m. to the blaze at a home near 93 Street and 105 Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service said during the fire investigation, firefighters found a dead woman inside the residence and contacted EPS.

The investigation has since been turned over to the EPS Homicide Section and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The medical examiner will be tasked with determining whether the woman was killed by the fire or before it broke out.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

