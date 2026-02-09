Woman found dead after house fire in central Edmonton, police investigating

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after crews responding to a fire in central Edmonton discovered a woman’s body inside the home.
The fire broke out in the Boyle Street neighbourhood. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded around 5:30 a.m. to the blaze at a home near 93 Street and 105 Avenue.
The Edmonton Police Service said during the fire investigation, firefighters found a dead woman inside the residence and contacted EPS.
Get breaking National news
The investigation has since been turned over to the EPS Homicide Section and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The medical examiner will be tasked with determining whether the woman was killed by the fire or before it broke out.
Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.