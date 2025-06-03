Former high-profile Edmonton homicide detective accused of leaking tips to the news

See more sharing options

A former high-profile Edmonton Police Service member who spent many years in the homicide section has been accused of leaking tips to journalists in the city.

On Tuesday, EPS said retired Staff Sgt. William (Bill) Clark was charged with breach of trust “in relation to releasing unauthorized and confidential investigative information with news media.”

EPS did not say what information Clark allegedly released or to whom.

Police said Clark unlawfully shared confidential and investigative information. During his time with the homicide unit, Clark was an outspoken detective who gave candid interviews.

Clark was a 44-year member of the EPS and retired on May 10, 2024.

Edmonton police said its investigation was conducted by the force’s professional standards branch with oversight from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

It was subsequently reviewed by the Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in Calgary to determine if criminal charges were warranted.

EPS said those prosecutors recommended the Clark be charged with one count of breach of trust.

The matter is now before the courts and police said no other details can be provided.