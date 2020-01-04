Edmonton’s Jasper Place Hotel declared unfit for human habitation by AHS following December fire

Send this page to someone via email

A hotel in west Edmonton that was the home to 41 people has been declared unfit for human habitation by Alberta Health Services.

A fire broke out on Monday, Dec. 23, and while no one was hurt, the damage was estimated at $301,000 by officials.

AHS ordered the hotel closed the next day, on Dec. 24, and issued a written order on Dec. 28.

In the order, it said: “Materials that contained asbestos had been damaged in the fire,” adding that there was no way for officials to confirm whether or not the asbestos had contaminated the air throughout the building.

It also noted there was no power to the second floor rooms.

The owners of the building have been issued a series of orders, including hiring an environmental consultant, professional cleaners and electrician as well as having a complete a series of repairs before being inspected again by AHS.

Red Cross was called in to help the 41 people displaced.