Fire breaks out at west Edmonton hotel

About 20 firefighters responded to the Jasper Hotel in west Edmonton on Monday night after someone reported smoke coming from the second floor of the building, according to a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

They said crews arrived at the scene at 153 Street and Stony Plain Road about four minutes after the call came in at 9:20 p.m.

“One individual did jump from the second floor — this individual was OK with no need for injury assessment,” a news release read. “A separate individual was rescued from the building by EFRS and is currently being assessed by EMS.”

According to EFRS, people at the hotel had already started leaving the building when firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control at 9:45 p.m., however, crews remained at the scene to put out hot spots.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.