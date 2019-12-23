Fire breaks out inside empty home in southwest Edmonton Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in deep southwest Edmonton after a neighbour spotted smoke coming from the house in the Keswick neighbourhood.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief Shane Kubiski said they responded around 6:30 a.m. Monday to 3985 Kennedy Crescent SW.

“Initially, five trucks and 21 members arrived,” Kubiski said. “They covered the exposures of two adjacent homes, made an initial attack inside and knocked it down quickly.”

Kubiski said the fire had extended into the attic, but crews quickly contained the flames and the fire was brought under control. No one was in the large, two-storey home at the time of the fire, and no pets were found inside.

A fire broke out in a home in southwest Edmonton’s Keswick neighbourhood on Monday, December 23, 2019. Dave Carels, Global News

Kubiski said preventing the flames from spreading to the neighbouring houses was top of mind.

“That was one of the top priorities with homes built as they are today,” he said.

Some windows were damaged both during the efforts to put out the fire, and also by the heat of the blaze itself. A damage estimate and cause has yet to be determined, but Kubiski said regardless, it’s an important time of year to be aware of fire hazards.

“There’s lots of extension cords, things plugged in, cooking, candles, so do a little check before you leave. I’m not implying this may be the cause — it’s still under investigation — but have a double-check this time of year.”

No one was injured in the blaze.

