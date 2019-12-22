Crews battle fire at home being renovated in north Edmonton

An early morning house fire on Sunday was challenging for Edmonton fire crews to get a handle on due to the condition of the home.
Crews were called to the house near 119 Avenue and 101 Street on Dec. 22 at around 5 a.m.
There were visible flames at the home, which had been raised up on skids and moved to the back of the property because of restoration work being done.
Around 20 firefighters responded to the incident, officials said.
The age of the home also provided a challenge because of its materials, said District Chief Gerald O’Connor.
Crews were still on scene putting out hot spots at 11 a.m., although the fire had been declared under control by that point.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause is being investigated.
