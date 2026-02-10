Jim Robson, legendary voice of the Vancouver Canucks, dies at 91

See more sharing options

The man known as the voice of the Vancouver Canucks for 30 years has died.

Legendary broadcaster Jim Robson was the Canucks’ play-by-play announcer, starting in 1970.

Robson started his career at the age of 17, covering senior men’s basketball for a radio station in Port Alberni.

When the Canucks became an NHL expansion team in 1970, Robson moved to Vancouver to CKNW to announce the team’s games.

After retiring in April 1999, Robson remained a Canucks fan and attended many games at Rogers Arena.

Robson was 91.