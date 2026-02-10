Menu

Sports

Jim Robson, legendary voice of the Vancouver Canucks, dies at 91

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 2:48 pm
1 min read
Jim Robson and Tom Larscheid reflect on their time doing play-by-play broadcast on CKNW.
Jim Robson and Tom Larscheid reflect on their time doing play-by-play broadcast on CKNW.
The man known as the voice of the Vancouver Canucks for 30 years has died.

Legendary broadcaster Jim Robson was the Canucks’ play-by-play announcer, starting in 1970.

Robson started his career at the age of 17, covering senior men’s basketball for a radio station in Port Alberni.

When the Canucks became an NHL expansion team in 1970, Robson moved to Vancouver to CKNW to announce the team’s games.

Hockey commentator Jim Robson shares memories of Gordie Howe
After retiring in April 1999, Robson remained a Canucks fan and attended many games at Rogers Arena.

Robson was 91.

