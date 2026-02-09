Man charged with kidnapping in connection with abduction of Manitoba woman

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has laid charges against the man who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Manitoba woman last week.

Albert McKay, also known as Joshua Paupanekis, 39, has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. Authorities say his first court appearance took place on Monday in Thompson.

On Friday, officers said they arrested the man at the centre of a dangerous person alert after a 24-hour search and found the woman he’s accused of violently abducting. He was taken into custody at around 11:15 a.m. Friday without incident.

The 20-year-old woman he allegedly abducted at knifepoint was located safely with minor injuries and officials said she was being treated.

Officers were first called to a home in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, about 500 km north of Winnipeg, at around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police told Global News the alleged abduction was a case of intimate partner violence and that it was unclear how they were travelling or how far they had gotten.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Manitoba and Saskatchewan RCMP have deployed multiple units, including a specialized search plane, and dozens of officers from across both provinces to Pimicikamak Cree Nation to search for a male suspect and the female he abducted,” RCMP said in a Friday update.

A dangerous person alert was sent out and the public was warned not to approach him if they saw him.

RCMP said Friday that they received information that led officers to a residence in the same community, where they found Paupanekis and the woman.

—with files from Rebecca Lau