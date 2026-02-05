Manitoba RCMP issue dangerous person alert after woman’s abduction

See more sharing options

RCMP in Manitoba have issued a dangerous person alert for the Pimicikamak Cree Nation and surrounding areas after the alleged abduction of a 20-year-old woman.

Police say they’re looking for Joshua Paupanekis, 39, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim is believed to be in “immediate danger,” according to police.

Cross Lake RCMP responded to an assault at 5:40 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the community about 500 km north of Winnipeg.

Investigators believe the suspect had struck a resident with a hammer and then abducted the woman at knifepoint.

“Joshua Paupanekis was last seen fleeing on foot with the victim,” RCMP said in a release.

“There is a large-scale search effort with multiple police units underway in the community to locate the victim, 20-year-old Raeanne Thomas.”

RCMP say is you see Paupanekis, don’t approach him but call police immediately at 204-676-2600.