Man wanted for alleged abduction in Manitoba arrested, woman found safe

RCMP in Manitoba say they’ve arrested a man at the centre of a dangerous person alert after a 24-hour search and found the woman he’s accused of violently abducting.

Joshua Paupanekis, 39, was taken into custody at around 11:15 a.m. Friday, according to police, and taken into custody without incident.

The 20-year-old woman he allegedly abducted at knifepoint was “located safely” with minor injuries and is being treated.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Manitoba and Saskatchewan RCMP have deployed multiple units, including a specialized search plane, and dozens of officers from across both provinces to Pimicikamak Cree Nation to search for a male suspect and the female he abducted,” RCMP said in a Friday update.

Officers were first called to a home in Pimicikamak Cree Nation– around 500 km north of Winnipeg — at around 5:40 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the suspect had struck a resident with a hammer and then abducted the woman at knifepoint.

Police told Global News the alleged abduction was a case of intimate partner violence and that it was unclear how they were travelling or how far they had gotten.

A dangerous person alert was sent out and the public was warned not to approach him if they saw him.

RCMP said Friday that they received information that led officers to a residence in the same community, where they found Paupanekis and the woman.

“The Manitoba RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance,” the release added.