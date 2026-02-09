Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lindsey Vonn received two operations for leg fracture after horrific crash

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 9, 2026 10:45 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Olympic downhill ends abruptly for Lindsey Vonn after early crash'
Olympic downhill ends abruptly for Lindsey Vonn after early crash
WATCH ABOVE: Lindsey Vonn was taken to hospital after a violent crash during the Olympic downhill in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. skiing great Lindsey Vonn has had two operations in Italy after a serious leg fracture, a source said, to stabilize her after a horrific crash 13 seconds into one of the most hotly anticipated races at the Winter Olympics.

Vonn, 41, was flown by helicopter to the Ca’ Foncello Hospital in the city of Treviso from Cortina d’Ampezzo after her audacious bid to win downhill gold with a ruptured knee ligament ended in agony on Sunday.

She was operated on by a joint team of local orthopedic and plastic surgeons, the source close to the matter said on Monday, explaining that the procedures were intended to prevent complications linked to swelling and blood flow.

Vonn’s personal doctor was present but only assisted while Italian surgeons led the procedures, the source added.

Click to play video: 'Lindsey Vonn brought to tears after vowing to win Olympic gold for late grandfather'
Lindsey Vonn brought to tears after vowing to win Olympic gold for late grandfather

U.S. DELEGATION MAY GIVE UPDATE

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee did not respond to a request for comment about the treatment for Vonn, one of the most decorated ski racers in history.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital had said on Sunday that she underwent an operation to stabilize her left leg but did not mention a second procedure. She suffered the ACL injury to her left knee in late January.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The hospital had initially said it would provide a further update on her condition at 1100 GMT on Monday but this plan was scrapped and further information was expected to come from the U.S. delegation.

A small group of reporters waited outside the hospital in Treviso, which is a short drive from Venice, but it was otherwise a regular day there with no well-wishers turning up.

'ONE IN A THOUSAND' ACCIDENT

The case has highlighted a debate in elite sport over who decides when an injured athlete is fit to compete and what message those decisions send.

International Ski Federation President Johan Eliasch said the competitor had to make up their own mind.

Story continues below advertisement

“I firmly believe that this has to be decided by the individual … And in her case, she certainly knows her injuries a lot better than anybody else,” he told reporters on Monday.

Trending Now

“And what is also important for people to understand that the accident that she had yesterday, she was incredibly unlucky. It was a one in a thousand. She got too close to the gate, and she got stuck when she was in the air in the gate and started rotating.”

Click to play video: 'Lindsey Vonn proposes to P.K. Subban in Christmas surprise'
Lindsey Vonn proposes to P.K. Subban in Christmas surprise

VICTIM OF HER OWN SUCCESS, MEDALLIST SAYS

Sebastien Amiez, a former French skier and Olympic silver medallist, said Vonn only took part in the race in Crans-Montana on January 30 where she ruptured her ACL because she had been doing so well in the World Cup.

Story continues below advertisement

“Her original goal was to peak at the Olympic Games. But she won early races, led the World Cup, and as a champion she wanted everything. Yesterday, unfortunately, her luck ran out — that’s how it goes,” he said.

The U.S. ski team had inspected several facilities before selecting Treviso, some 125 km (80 miles) from Cortina, favoring it over a closer hospital in Belluno because Treviso also has a neurosurgery department, the source said.

Vonn has been inundated with messages of support from the sporting world and beyond.

“You are a great inspiration and an example of perseverance,” said tennis great Rafa Nadal. “Stay strong and get well soon!”

© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices