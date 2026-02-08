Saskatchewan film club shines spotlight on Prairie storytellers

It all began with a little girl, a camcorder and a dream. Now, several years later, Saskatchewan filmmaker Emma Zuck is being celebrated for her art.
After going to film school in Toronto, Zuck returned to Saskatoon, excited to share the short films she had made with her community. She soon realized there were no real opportunities in the province to share Prairie-made short films. This inspired her to create Homegrown Cinema Club.
Zuck’s initiative allows local film makers to share art with a real crowd, while also raising money for charity. Homegrown is just in its beginning stage, but so far, the turnout and support has been immense.
“What really stuck with me was the amount of people that came out who I wouldn’t have even really thought were interested in seeing short films … and really this excitement and gratitude at seeing things that were local,” Zuck said.
To learn more about the club and Zuck’s journey as a Saskatchewan filmmaker, please watch the video above.
