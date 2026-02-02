Menu

Fire

3 power yachts destroyed following fire at Sidney marina

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 2, 2026 3:22 pm
Fire breaks out at Sidney marina
Three power yachts were destroyed after a fire broke out at a marina in Sidney on Sunday. The marina says that luckily, no one was hurt.
Three power yachts have been destroyed after a large fire on Sunday at Van Isle Marina in Sidney on Vancouver Island.

The marina said in a statement on its website that despite emergency response efforts, the vessels were lost and subsequently sank.

The marina also confirmed that no one was on board the vessels at the time and no one was injured.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Sidney Fire Department, North Saanich Fire Department, Central Saanich Fire Department, Sidney RCMP, the Canadian Coast Guard, and Western Canada Marine Response Corporation for their rapid, professional, and coordinated response,” the statement read.

“Marine fire response trailers were deployed early, and the combined efforts of all agencies played a critical role in containing the fire and preventing further impact.”

Fuel containment and surface cleanup are now underway, with environmental protection being a top priority, according to marina staff.

All affected boat owners have been contacted.

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation is leading the cleanup effort.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

