Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammy Awards

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah after he said the host made “false and defamatory” remarks about Trump’s relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After congratulating Billie Eilish for winning song of the year, Noah, 41, brought up Trump, 79, and Epstein, saying, “Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland.”

“Which makes sense because since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton,” Noah added.

After the reaction to the joke during the show, which included some uncomfortable “ohs” and murmurs from the crowd, Noah said, “Oh, I told you, it’s my last year. What are you going to do about it?”

After the Grammys aired, Trump reacted to Noah’s comments on Truth Social, writing in a lengthy diatribe, “The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!”

Trump said he “can’t speak for Bill” but claimed that he has “never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you,” Trump wrote.

A screengrab of Donald Trump’s Truth Social post. @RealDonaldTrump / Truth Social

Noah made several other comments about Trump throughout the night.

During his opening monologue, he pointed out that Nicki Minaj was not in attendance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“Nicki Minaj is not here,” Noah said, to big cheers from the audience at Crypto.com Arena. “She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

Last week, Minaj visited and praised Trump, the culmination of a move toward MAGA that she’s made in recent months.

Noah broke into a Trump impression, saying, “Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass, everybody’s saying it, Nicki.”

“This is my sixth and last year hosting the Grammys. I’ve loved my time, but I believe in term limits. I wanted to set an example for anyone who might be watching the show. Leave when your time is up,” Noah said, referencing Trump seeking a third term.

At a different point in the show, Noah joked about the president suing TV networks when he said the Grammys were airing “completely live” because “if we edited any of the show, the president would sue CBS for $16 billion,” referring to Trump’s recent history with CBS News and a settlement he got from Paramount last summer.

Noah has not yet commented on Trump’s threats to sue him after his comments at the Grammys.

Trump and Clinton have both denied any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any crimes related to Epstein.

The Justice Department on Friday released many more records from its investigative files on Epstein, resuming disclosures under a law intended to reveal what the government knew about the millionaire financier’s sexual abuse of young girls and his interactions with rich and powerful people like Trump and Clinton.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department released more than three million pages of documents, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The files, posted to the department’s website, include some of the several million pages of records that officials said were withheld from an initial release in December 2025.

The documents were disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The records have thousands of references to Trump, including emails in which Epstein and others shared news articles about him, commented on his policies or politics or gossiped about him and his family. Also included was a spreadsheet created last August summarizing calls to the FBI’s National Threat Operation Center or to a hotline established by prosecutors from people claiming, without corroboration, to have some knowledge of wrongdoing by Trump.

The tens of thousands of pages released in December included previously released flight logs showing that Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s and several photographs of Clinton. None of Epstein’s victims who have gone public with their stories have publicly accused Trump or Clinton of wrongdoing. Both have said they had no knowledge Epstein was abusing underage girls.

— With files from The Associated Press