Entertainment

Nicki Minaj boasts Trump ‘Gold Card,’ says U.S president is her ‘favourite’

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 2:08 pm
2 min read
Rapper Nicki Minaj on Wednesday praised U.S. President Donald Trump, saying she was "probably his number one fan" and the hate against the president "motivates" her to support him more.
Rapper Nicki Minaj described herself as U.S President Donald Trump‘s “number one fan” on Wednesday after receiving a “gold card” visa, which grants applicants fast-track residency and a path to citizenship.

Trump invited the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper, 43, up on stage in Washington, D.C., at an event launching “Trump Accounts,” a tax-advantaged individual retirement account specifically for American children.

They were pictured holding hands on stage during the event at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump stand on stage during the launch of a program known as Trump Accounts at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Washington. View image in full screen
Nicki Minaj and U.S. President Donald Trump appear on stage during the launch of the Trump Accounts program at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2026, in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Minaj, who says she came to the U.S. as a child, has been increasingly complimentary of Trump as his administration ramps up its anti-immigration efforts and in the wake of the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti —  American citizens — by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minnesota.

The rapper shared a series of X posts from the event, including of her gold card, which features an image of Trump’s face on the front.

“Welp …” she wrote alongside the image.

Trump’s gold cards cost $1 million and allow wealthy Americans without legal status to effectively purchase residency by paying the government, though Minaj wrote that hers was “free of charge.”

In a TikTok video, which appears to have been filmed during the launch of Trump Accounts, Minaj calls Trump her “favourite president.” He appeared beside the musician, whom he referred to as the “queen of rap.”

At a speech during the launch, Minaj told the crowd, “I will say that I am probably the president’s number-one fan, and that’s not going to change.”

“And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more,” she continued.

Minaj later confirmed on X that she was “Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

