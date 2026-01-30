Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

3 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein files to be released, says U.S. DOJ

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 11:44 am
1 min read
This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein. View image in full screen
This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Department of Justice via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) resumed releasing the much-anticipated files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, more than a month after they were required to be disclosed.

Known colloquially as the Epstein Files, the new material is being shared after the DOJ missed the deadline to turn over all the files required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had 30 days under the act to release all known documentation on the matter when it was passed on Nov. 19.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters on Friday that the department was releasing more than 3 million pages of documents in the latest disclosure, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, some taken by Epstein, he said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” Blanche told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

After missing the December 19 deadline set by Congress to release all the files, the Justice Department said it had tasked 500 lawyers with reviewing the records.

Click to play video: '‘This is a war now’: Giuffre family seeks accountability over redacted Epstein files'
‘This is a war now’: Giuffre family seeks accountability over redacted Epstein files
Trending Now

Files that contain personal identifying information of victims or files that constitute a clear invasion of privacy have been withheld, Blanche said, adding that all redacted information has been kept from the release in compliance with the rules of the Transparency Act, reducing the volume of pages made publicly available from about six million to three million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices