3 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein files to be released, says U.S. DOJ

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) resumed releasing the much-anticipated files related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, more than a month after they were required to be disclosed.

Known colloquially as the Epstein Files, the new material is being shared after the DOJ missed the deadline to turn over all the files required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had 30 days under the act to release all known documentation on the matter when it was passed on Nov. 19.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters on Friday that the department was releasing more than 3 million pages of documents in the latest disclosure, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, some taken by Epstein, he said.

“Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act,” Blanche told reporters.

After missing the December 19 deadline set by Congress to release all the files, the Justice Department said it had tasked 500 lawyers with reviewing the records.

Files that contain personal identifying information of victims or files that constitute a clear invasion of privacy have been withheld, Blanche said, adding that all redacted information has been kept from the release in compliance with the rules of the Transparency Act, reducing the volume of pages made publicly available from about six million to three million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from the Associated Press