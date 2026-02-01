Recipe: Love bagel, heart-shaped bagel

Send this page to someone via email

Love Bagel (Heart-Shaped Bagel)

Recipe by WA-BAGEL Head Baker, Yukiko Iikura

Yield: 8 bagels

Ingredients

Bread flour: 500g

Cold water: 300g

Brown sugar: 4 tsp

Salt: 1/2 tsp

Instant dry yeast: 6-8g

Canola oil (refined): 2 tbsp

Toppings:

Cristal coarse sugar: As needed

Tools:

Large and small bowls

Plastic scraper

Weigh scale

Probe thermometer

Teaspoon and tablespoon

Oven and Baking Tray

Parchment paper

Letter-size paper

Large pot

Skimmer

Cooking Instructions

1. MEASURING AND KNEADING

Use cold water and measure it into the bowl.

Add sugar, salt, and canola oil, and mix well with a Plastic scraper.

Add one-third of the flour and mix, then add the yeast and mix well.

Add the remaining flour and knead for about 5 minutes with your hands.

After kneading, spread the dough into a rectangle on the tray.

Check the dough temperature with a probe thermometer. If it is around 22°C or higher, cool it down; if i is lower than 22°C, place it in a cool area.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

2. RESTING

Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 15 minutes.

3. SECOND KNEADING & RESTING

Stretch and fold the dough repeatedly, then reshape it into a rectangle.

Rest for another 15 minutes.

During this time, preheat the oven to 480°F and bring 8 litres of water into a pot to boil.

4. DIVIDING & SHAPING

Reshape the dough to letter-paper size.

Cut the dough into 8 equal parts.

Shape each piece into a rope about 40 cm long.

Twist the center of the rope and form it into a ring, then pinch the bottom joint to create a pointed tip for a heart shape.

5. FINAL FERMENTATION & BOILING

Allow the dough to ferment for 15-30 minutes.

Boil each side of the dough for 1 minute.

6. TOPPING & BAKING

Let the boiled dough cool and dry slightly, then apply Cristal coarse sugar to the surface.

Bake in the oven for 18-20 minutes.

Enjoy!