National

Calendar

Calendar

Lifestyle

Recipe: Love bagel, heart-shaped bagel

By Yukiko Iikura, Wa-Bagel head baker Special to Global News
Posted February 1, 2026 11:00 am
2 min read
Valentine's Day treats View image in full screen
It's almost Valentine's Day and this recipe is sure to impress your loved one!.
Love Bagel (Heart-Shaped Bagel)

Recipe by WA-BAGEL Head Baker, Yukiko Iikura

Yield: 8 bagels

Ingredients
Bread flour: 500g
Cold water: 300g
Brown sugar: 4 tsp
Salt: 1/2 tsp
Instant dry yeast: 6-8g
Canola oil (refined): 2 tbsp
Toppings:
Cristal coarse sugar: As needed

Tools:
Large and small bowls
Plastic scraper
Weigh scale
Probe thermometer
Teaspoon and tablespoon
Oven and Baking Tray
Parchment paper
Letter-size paper
Large pot
Skimmer

Cooking Instructions
1. MEASURING AND KNEADING
Use cold water and measure it into the bowl.
Add sugar, salt, and canola oil, and mix well with a Plastic scraper.
Add one-third of the flour and mix, then add the yeast and mix well.
Add the remaining flour and knead for about 5 minutes with your hands.
After kneading, spread the dough into a rectangle on the tray.
Check the dough temperature with a probe thermometer. If it is around 22°C or higher, cool it down; if i is lower than 22°C, place it in a cool area.

2. RESTING
Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 15 minutes.

3. SECOND KNEADING & RESTING
Stretch and fold the dough repeatedly, then reshape it into a rectangle.
Rest for another 15 minutes.
During this time, preheat the oven to 480°F and bring 8 litres of water into a pot to boil.

4. DIVIDING & SHAPING
Reshape the dough to letter-paper size.
Cut the dough into 8 equal parts.
Shape each piece into a rope about 40 cm long.
Twist the center of the rope and form it into a ring, then pinch the bottom joint to create a pointed tip for a heart shape.

5. FINAL FERMENTATION & BOILING
Allow the dough to ferment for 15-30 minutes.
Boil each side of the dough for 1 minute.

6. TOPPING & BAKING
Let the boiled dough cool and dry slightly, then apply Cristal coarse sugar to the surface.
Bake in the oven for 18-20 minutes.
Enjoy!

 

