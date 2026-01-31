Faith through initiative: Saskatchewan Muslim students give back to the homeless

Send this page to someone via email

University of Regina students from the city’s Muslim community came together to give out over 100 winter packages and meals to tackle homelessness.

The students distributed them around the city on foot and by car, beginning in front of Carmichael Outreach. The initiative was the effort of six on-campus and community organizations, including Muslim Medical Association of Canada, Saskatchewan Arabs Society, Muslims Professionals Society, Islamic Relief UofR and One Faith Foundation.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Putting together and giving out these meals and packages has been done annually for years. The students say they are motivated by faith, with one student saying it is part of Islam to give back.

“This act is part of the Islamic pillars of Islam called Zakaat and it’s basically to give back to the community and give out charity,” says Bushra Alzawaid, first-year University of Regina student.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, it’s in its third year in Regina and going on fifth year in Saskatoon. While being held in Regina this weekend, next weekend the same initiative will be run in Saskatoon.

With Ramadan right around the corner, the students participating hope to create more events like this to give back while observing their faith of Islam.